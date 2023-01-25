Tehran ready to host CICA foreign ministers’ meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) met and held talks in Tashkent on Tuesday.

In this meeting, Iran’s Foreign Minister told Kairat Sarybay that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to CICA.

Amir-Abdollahian added that the presence of Iran’s President at the Astana Summit and supporting the ratifications of CICA indicates a growth in bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian top diplomat expressed Iran’s readiness to host a meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of CICA within the next three months.

Secretary General of the CICA Kairat Sarybay emphasized that Iran is an important member of the organization and has a constructive role in the decision-making processes of CICA.

The Secretariat of CICA considers the proposal by Tehran to host a foreign ministers’ meeting as an important step and supports the issue with an open mind, he added.

RHM/en.mfa