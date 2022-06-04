Iran, Azerbaijan to jointly develop “Shah Deniz” gas field

Developing relations with all countries especially neighboring states is the main foreign policy of the country in administration of President Raeisi, he said, adding that experience of Iran-Azerbaijan partnership in “Shah Deniz” project is also a good experience that can pave the way for the definition of joint work in the Caspian oil and gas fields.

Speaking in his meeting with Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on Saturday, Iranian Oil Minister stated that President Raeisi has placed special emphasis on developing ties with neighboring states including Republic of Azerbaijan and this is the main and principled policies of the 13th government.

During the meeting, the two sides signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of increasing gas swap, integrated development of joint has fields in the Caspian Basin, exchanging electricity cooperation and also joint fields of cooperation between the two countries.

Azeri Minister of Energy, for his part, said that the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan share more commonalities, so that Iran and Azerbaijan have established good cooperation in international organizations such as OPEC plus.

Iranian and Azeri presidents have determined to broaden bilateral relations in all field and this issue will cause facilitation of relations between the two countries, Shahbazov added.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji left Tehran for Baku on Wednesday to take part in Baku Energy Week and also hold talks with high-ranking Azeri officials.

