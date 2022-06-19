Deepening Iran-Azerbaijan cultural relation in light of MoU

Mahmoud Shalouei, Adviser to the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance made the remarks in a meeting with the Azeri Ambassador to Tehran Ali Alizadeh, stressing that the mutual cooperation agreement between the two countries is being pursued by the Tehran-based Organization of Islamic Culture and Communications.

Shalouei voiced hope that a joint statement by the ministers of culture would result in the consolidation of the MoU.

The two friendly nations - Iran and Azerbaijan - enjoy longstanding cultural commonalities, he said, expressing hope that it will lead to the promotion of the quality of bilateral relations.

The Azeri Ambassador to Tehran Ali Alizadeh, for his part, said that his country seeks to bolster relations with Iran in all areas.

"We have good political and economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

There may be shortcomings in the field of cultural relations between both sides, he said, expressing hope the upcoming visit of Azerbaijan's minister of culture to Iran could boost the ties in that area.

The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan is scheduled to arrive in Iran on June 20, 2022.

