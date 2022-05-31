Iran ICT min. holds meeting with Japanese, Nigerian officials

The Iranian ICT minister Eisa Zarepour met and held talks with Japanese Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications SASAKI Yuji and Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Geneva on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Iranian ICT minister referred to the history of cooperation between the two countries in the field of ICT and called for increased cooperation especially in the field of transfer of technical know-how and technology and also holding joint workshops.

In his meeting with Japanese Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, Zarepour called for Japanese support for Iran's candidacy in International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for a four-year term.

Iranian ICT minister also met and held talks with Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim who is the chairman of WSIS 2022 forum.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of the cyber governance plan in 2022 Summit (WSIS).

Iranian and Nigerian officials also considered this summit as a suitable platform for advancing cyber governance.

The Iranian and Nigerian ministers exchanged invitations to visit each other's countries.

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Isa Zarepour left Tehran for Geneva on Monday May 30 to take part in the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS).

The latest edition of the Summit, with the theme "Information Technology for Prosperity, Inclusion, and Resilience" will be held virtually from March 15 to June 3.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the delegations of the two sides would discuss areas of cooperation.

MA/IRN84773772