Jun 28, 2023, 12:30 PM

Iran, Russia review roadmap for information technology coop.

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iran and Russian deputy ministers reviewed the roadmap for the development of relations and interactions between the two countries in the field of communications and information technology.

Iranian and Russian delegations held a meeting at the venue of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran.

Joint cooperation in the fields of data transit, cyber security, post, e-commerce and digital economy, space industry, communication between the private companies of the two countries that are active in the field of communication and information technology, and the creation of a joint innovation center in Iran were among the topics discussed in this meeting.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has good capacities in the field of communication and information technology, which can lead to the strengthening of cooperation and interactions between the two countries, said Aleksandr Shoitov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia.

