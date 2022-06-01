Iran, Georgia stress developing coop. in ICT field

Iranian Deputy Minister of ICT Mohammad Khansari met with the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Innovation and Development of Georgia on Wednesday evening on the sidelines of World Summit on Information Society (WSIS).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests and made up their mind to revive a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which has been inked between the two sides in 2017.

The Iranian and Georgian ICT officials agreed to form a Working Group for the resumption of talks in order to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of Communications and Information Technology (ICT).

Moreover, the two sides discussed the development of cooperation on issues such as open data, etc.

On the first day of his visit to Geneva to attend the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS), Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Isa Zarepour met and held talks with Japanese and Nigerian officials.

