Iran deputy FM holds talks with Norwegian officials in Oslo

Bagheri Kani, who is on a visit to Norway, held separate talks with the secretary general of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry as well as deputies at the country’s ministries of oil and trade.

They discussed political as well as energy and fisheries issues.

In a tweet posted prior to his visit, Bagheri Kani said that his trip would, among other things, focus on constructive talks on international issues and cover efforts for the removal of unlawful sanctions against Iran.

"En route to Oslo following recent regional & intl. negotiations," Bagheri Kani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday. "Serious & constructive talks on bilateral, regional & intl. issues top agenda. In addition to advancing natl. interests, incl. the lifting of illegal sanctions, we emphasize the development of Iran-Norway relations."

