Arman-e Melli:

Uruguay team to play Iran instead of Canada

Aftab:

Friendship between Iran, Tajikistan

Etela'at:

Hamas says Resistance's options to destroy Zionists on table

Pres. Raesisi: No one must put people's lives in danger

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

People in Aleppo stage protest against Turkey's occupation

Donya-ye Eghtesad:

Biden seeking relations with Saudis

Kayhan:

Tajik president arrives in Tehran

Chanting racist slogans, Zionists raid Al-Quds

RHM/