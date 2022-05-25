Israel-Turkey trade relations surpassed $8 bn last year

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks in a joint news conference with his Israeli regime foreign minister Yair Lapid in the occupied holy Quds city after one-on-one and delegation-level talks, according to Anadolu news agency.

Cavusoglu said Turkiye-Israel trade volume surpassed $8 billion last year, and the figures of this year’s first quarter are “very promising.”

“We are determined to increase our trade volume and economic cooperation. It is mutually beneficial,” he said. “Our geographical proximity and complementing economies make Turkey and Israel natural trade partners.”

Cavusoglu added that Istanbul was the most popular city for Israeli tourists, adding: “So, we are hoping to receive more tourists in different parts of Turkey.”

The top Turkish diplomat said meetings between ministries and governmental agencies of both sides will resume.

For his part, Lapid said Israel and Turkey are launching a new framework to strengthen bilateral relations at various levels.

“Israel expects to see progress with Turkey not only in our diplomatic and security relations, but on the economic front as well," he added.

During the talks, he said "we agreed to relaunch our joint economic committee, and start working on a new civil aviation agreement.”

The meeting by the Turkish foreign minister comes after in March, Israeli regime head Isaac Herzog visited Ankara and met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, the “Israel Hume” newspaper has written that during the visit, the Tel Aviv regime called on Ankara to stop Hamas activities in Turkey.

MNA