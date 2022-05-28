  1. Sports
Iran men's team runners-up at IWBF Asia Oceania Championships

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Iranian men’s team lost to Australia 56-50 in the final match of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships on Saturday.

The bronze medal went to the Korea Republic, who bounced back from their semi-final loss to overcome hosts Thailand 68-50 in the third-place match.

Iran has already booked their place at the 2022 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship as one of the top four teams. The competition will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Nov. 16 to 27.

On Friday, Iran’s women’s team won a bronze medal in the competition above Thailand. Australia and Japan claimed gold and silver medals respectively.

The 2022 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships were held in Phuket, Thailand from May 20 to 28.

