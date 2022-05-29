Iran women's team ranks 3rd at IWBF Asia Oceania Championship

On Friday, Iran’s women’s team won a bronze medal in the competition above Thailand. Australia and Japan claimed gold and silver medals respectively.

With the success, the Iranian team booked its ticket to the world competitions.

Earlier, Iran’s national men’s wheelchair basketball team ranked second in the tournament.

Iranian men’s team lost to Australia 56-50 in the final match of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Asia Oceania Championships on Saturday.

The bronze medal went to the Korea Republic, who bounced back from their semi-final loss to overcome hosts Thailand 68-50 in the third-place match.

The 2022 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships were held in Phuket, Thailand from May 20 to 28.

