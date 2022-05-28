BBC to decrease staff up to 1k: report

The UK’s national broadcaster plans to cut up to 1,000 members of staff over the next few years, as part of a plan to save £500 million annually, Bloomberg reported.

Director-General Tim Davie in a speech to staff said that it is part of the BBC’s plan to become a “digital-led” media organization.

He added that the BBC has set out the blueprint to build a digital public service media organization, adding that BBC must reform to stay relevant and continue to provide great value for all.

The BBC will now have a single 24-hour news channel for the UK and International audiences, and stop broadcasting on smaller channels like CBBC, BBC Four, and Radio 4 Extra.

The cuts come after UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries froze the corporation’s license fee in January for two years, holding the flat tariff paid by anyone in the UK who uses a television set or BBC services online at £159 ($200), while inflation soars.

Dorries has repeatedly criticized the funding model, said this license fee will be “the last” before it is changed and taken aim at the culture of the BBC.

AMK/IRN84769339