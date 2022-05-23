Khatibzadeh condemns assassination of holy shrine defender

Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Martyr Sayyad Khodaei and his companions at IRGC.

This inhuman crime is being committed by terrorist elements affiliated with the Global Arrogance which unfortunately is accompanied by the support and silence of countries claiming to fight terrorism, he added.

Two people on a motorbike shot and martyred an IRGC member who was a military advisor in Syria in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

IRGC's public relations department announced the arrest of a network of thugs linked with the Zionist regime of Israel's intelligence service.

