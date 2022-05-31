Yemenis use food-carrying rockets to help Saudi-blocked city

The Yemeni city of al-Durayhimi, located in the volatile province of Hudaydah, is one of the cities particularly targeted by the inhumane siege of the Saudi-led military campaign.

However, according to a report by Yemeni news agency Al Elam Al Harbi, the Yemeni military had to improvise and launch rockets containing food to the region on a daily basis.

The report said eight to ten such rockets were launched by the Yemeni military each day, collectively amounting to 2500 rockets so far.