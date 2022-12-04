Flights at Erbil International Airport suspended (+VIDEO)

Erbil International Airport suspended air traffic due to bad weather, Iraqi News reported citing Alsumaria.

Baghdad International Airport announced earlier on Sunday that air traffic in the airport also stopped due to weather conditions.

The administration of Erbil International Airport mentioned that air traffic in the airport stopped starting from 3 a.m. on Sunday because of weather conditions and the visibility range that reached 400 meters.

Erbil airport administration added that any developments related to air traffic in the airport will be announced later.

Similar weather conditions, including fog and dust storms, often cause flights across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq to be temporarily halted.

Dozens of dust storms hit Iraq and it usually causes suspensions of flights at all airports across the country due to low visibility.

RHM/PR