NIOPRDC ready to export technical-engineering svcs. overseas

Jalil Salari made the remarks on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) on Monday and stated that Iran exported five vessels of oil byproducts to foreign countries in the first two months of the current year in 1401 (from March 21 to May 22).

Suitable ways have been provided for exporting technical and engineering services as well as equipment for refining industries overseas, he emphasized.

He stressed the need for employing new methods in the refining industry, vowing to steer it from a fuel-oriented sector to a lucrative one by changing the structure of the company from a service organization to a development company.

The deputy oil minister underlined, “We have to enjoy the private sector’s cooperation and domestic companies’ technical know-how to develop the country’s industry and gain a foothold in international markets.”

The NIORDC managing director said the reduction of furnace oil to 10 percent is among the challenges Bandar Abbas Refinery is faced with.

It is necessary to improve the standards of furnace oil production and meet international standards, underlined Salari, explaining that Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery has been a pioneer in this field and indigenized the main part of its technical know-how.

The deputy minister put great emphasis on using the private sector’s capacity to carry out the executive operations of Shahid Soleimani Refinery.

“We have carried out the major part of necessary measures and are making every effort to get other permits in order to begin its executive operations,” said the NIORDC chief.

Iran Oil Show 2022 was opened in Tehran on Friday in the presence of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and senior managers of the oil industry.

