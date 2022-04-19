Experience showed West has not achieved goals via sanctions

In an interview with Russia Today, Mohammad Marandi spoke about Western sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine conflict. Referring to the West's sanctions on Russia, Marandi said, "They should have known from the experience from Iran that sanctions basically target women and children and it is not going to make the kind of change that Europeans and Americans are looking for."

He went on to say that the US has not been able to bring about regime change in Venezuela or Cuba or any of the countries it targets.

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Syria aimed at starving the country, but failed to overthrow the Syrian government, he added.

Referring to the assistance of the westerners to the Saudi-led coalition for committing genocide in Yemen, Marandi said that today they failed to defeat the resistance of the Yemeni nation.

So when sanctions do not work against these countries, it is obvious that they will fail against Russia as well, he argued.

"Western regimes have viciously targeted innocent citizens with punitive sanctions in Yemen, Venezuela, Syria, Cuba, Iran, Lebanon, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Iraq...and now Russia", Marandi also wrote on his Twitter account.

"This barbaric weapon has failed in every instance, but it has exposed the nature of these regimes," he added.

