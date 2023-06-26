Iran, Qatar can become gas, energy hubs in region

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased with the stability and internal and international progress of the government of Qatar, the Iranian Vice-President, Mohammad Mokhber said in a meeting with Qatar's labor minister, Ali Bin Samih al-Marri in Tehrqan on Monday.

Religious, cultural, and historical commonalities between the two neighbors and nations require serious planning for the development and promotion of relations, Mokhber said, adding, "The fields of cooperation between the two countries are extremely large, but the level of economic exchanges in the past years was not commensurate with the high level of political relations."

Mokhber stressed the need to solve the banking, financial, and monetary issues between the two countries.

There is no reason for two neighboring countries with a common culture, and religion to carry out their trade exchanges with the currency of a third country, he noted.

Referring to the cooperation between Iran and Qatar in the field of energy and especially gas, he noted, "The cooperation between Iran and Qatar in this sector can turn the two countries into gas and energy hubs in the region."

The government and people of Qatar will never forget Iran's position amid problems and crises, Qatar's labor minister said for his part.

The meetings between the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Emir of Qatar show the interest and will of the two governments to develop mutual relations and coordination in various fields of trade and investment, he said.

