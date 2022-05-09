  1. World
35 killed in attack on gold mine in Congo

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – At least 35 people have been killed in an attack on a gold mine in Ituri, in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said.

Locals were able to identify the bodies of 29 people, while six other burnt bodies were buried at the site, a provincial official on Sunday told France24.

A 4-month-old child was among the victims, the official added.

Gold-rich Ituri province has been plunged back into a cycle of violence since late 2017.

According to the United Nations, insurgent militants killed more than 1,200 civilians last year in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri. These repeated killings lead to the displacement of families and even entire villages.

