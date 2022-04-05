More than dozen killed in eastern Congo armed attack

Fighters believed to be part of the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group staged the attack Sunday night in Masambo, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from the city of Beni, army spokesman Capt. Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press.

When Masambo was attacked residents fled, some finding refuge in Kasindi on the border with Uganda and others in Beni.

Deborah Mutangi, who spoke to the AP in Beni, said she and her children survived the attack and fled Monday morning.

The attack by suspected ADF rebels based in Uganda comes a few days after the start of the trials of about a dozen rebels who were captured in combat by Congo’s army and were brought to Beni.

The Uganda-based ADF rebels have been active in eastern Congo for decades and have killed thousands in the region since they resurfaced in 2013.

In December, Uganda sent more than 1,000 soldiers to fight with Congo’s army against ADF rebels in the region.

