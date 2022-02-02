At least 40 killed in attack on displaced people in DR Congo

“At least 40 civilians were killed with edged weapons last night in Plaine Savo” in Djugu territory, the US-based Kivu Security Tracker (KST) said on Twitter.

Local officials and civil society sources put the toll at more than 50 dead, while the army’s spokesman in Ituri province, Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, gave provisional figures of 21 dead.

A number of people were recently killed during a militant attack on a refugee camp in eastern Congo.

The east of this vast African country has been the scene of more than two decades of armed conflict between rival militias over ethnic and territorial disputes.

