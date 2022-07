The local authorities of the city announced on Friday that at least 12 people were killed in an attack by gunmen on a clinic.

Last month, at least 52 civilians were killed in 3 attacks launched by ISIL-affiliated rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo have been witnessing conflict between government forces and rebel groups for the past 20 years.

