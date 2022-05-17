Iran not to allow any issue to disrupt Iran-Russia relations

Speaking in an interview with Russia’s news agency Sputnik on Tuesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that relations between Iran and Russia is strategic and Iran will not allow any issue to disrupt these relations.

The Iranian authorities intend to resume their efforts to act as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv and resolve the conflict, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.

"We will be able to contribute (to the resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia) as much as we are able and as far as both sides are ready. Iran ... will launch a new round of its efforts (to resolve the conflict)," Khatibzadeh said, emphasizing that both sides take Iran's mediation seriously.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to NATO’s policies and stated that root cause of what is happening now is NATO's expansionist policies and ignoring security and political considerations of countries.

NATO must know that the path of confrontation does not have a happy ending, Khatibzadeh underlined.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali had stated that Tehran’s interaction with Moscow in military and defense spheres was not limited to the purchase of military equipment.

Iran could make up for the deficit in the knowledge-based economy in Russia caused by Western sanctions. Despite sanctions against Moscow, Iran intends to increase trade with Russia and both countries are working to remove obstacles facing ahead, he added.

MA/PR/5492205