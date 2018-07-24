Iran’s female athletes gain 3 more medals at Jeju Intl. Taekwondoka C’ships

At under-73 kg bodyweight category, Iran’s Melika Mirhosseini overpowered rivals from South Korea, Tajikistan and Chinese Taipei and snatch the gold medal for her country.

Aslo, Akram Khdabandeh and Zahra Pouresmaiel snatched two bronze medals at over-73 kg bodyweight category.

Earlier, Maryam Malakoutikhah and Parisa Javadi gained one silver and one bronze repectively.

The competition kicked off on July 18 and ends today in Jeju’s Halla Gymnasium, South Korea. Some 2500 athletes from 60 different countries compete in 3 categories of Kyorugi, Poomsae and Color Belts Kyorugi.

The first Iranian female Olympic medal winner, Kimia Alizadeh, was eliminated from under-67 kg bodyweight category after losing her second math to a practitioner from the host country.

Iranian squad comprising 10 female Taekwondos had participated in the event.

