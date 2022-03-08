Terrorist attack in Gao kills 2 Malian soldiers

Issuing a statement, the Malian Armed Forces announced that in the Monday terrorist attack in the city of Gao, two Malian soldiers and nearly 10 terrorists were killed.

Meanwhile, the Mali army said on Friday that 27 Malian soldiers had been killed in a terrorist attack on a military camp in central Mali.

The attack was carried out on Mondoro military camp near the Burkina Faso border, AFP reported.

Seven other members of the Mali Armed Forces also disappeared.

The Malian Armed Forces announced that it will continue to search for the root causes of these attacks in the region.

This is the deadliest attack reported on Malian military forces in recent months.

According to an unknown French source, the terrorists also looted 21 vehicles from the Malian Army, including several armored vehicles.

