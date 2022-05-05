  1. Politics
May 5, 2022, 11:15 AM

Raeisi:

Cohesion, unity in Iraq always emphasized by Iran

Cohesion, unity in Iraq always emphasized by Iran

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Stating that cohesion and unity in Iraq have always been emphasised by Iran, Raeisi expressed hope that the political process of the parliamentary elections in Iraq will end soon with the formation of a powerful government.

Raeisi made the remarks in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday. 

"Cohesion and unity in Iraq have always been emphasised by the Islamic Republic of Iran and I hope that the political process of the recent parliamentary elections in Iraq will end as soon as possible with the formation of a strong and powerful government," he said.

The President also wished health and success to the Iraqi government and people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also congratulated the Iranian President and people on Eid al-Fitr and thanked Iran for its support for Iraq.

ZZ/FNA14010214000660

News Code 186451
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186451/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News