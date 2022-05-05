Cohesion, unity in Iraq always emphasized by Iran

Raeisi made the remarks in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday.

"Cohesion and unity in Iraq have always been emphasised by the Islamic Republic of Iran and I hope that the political process of the recent parliamentary elections in Iraq will end as soon as possible with the formation of a strong and powerful government," he said.

The President also wished health and success to the Iraqi government and people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also congratulated the Iranian President and people on Eid al-Fitr and thanked Iran for its support for Iraq.

