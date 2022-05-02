Amir-Abdollahian stresses enhancing Iran-Oman cooperation

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Oman, Ali Najafi, on Monday met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and presented a report on the latest developments in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman in various political, economic, cultural and consular fields.

In this meeting, the foreign minister pointed to the privileged level of relations between the two countries, and stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially by benefiting from the capacities by the high-ranking officials of both countries.

He described the cooperation between the two countries on bilateral, regional and important international issues as an example of relations within the framework of the neighborliness policy of the 13th government led by President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Paying special attention to the affairs of Iranians living and providing proper consular services was another recommendation of the Foreign Minister to the Iranian Ambassador to Oman during the meeting.

KI/IRN84740333