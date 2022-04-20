  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Apr 20, 2022, 8:00 PM

China calls on Sweden to respect religious beliefs

China calls on Sweden to respect religious beliefs

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – China on Wednesday criticized Sweden after a recent incident took place involving the burning of copies of the Muslim holy book Quran.

"Freedom of speech cannot be a reason to incite racial or cultural discrimination and tear society apart," said Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, referring to the incident that triggered widespread condemnation across the Muslim world.

"We hope Sweden can earnestly respect the religious beliefs of minority groups including Muslims," Wang said, according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

Iran and many other Muslim countries have condemned Sweden for letting the Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) group, insult the holy Quran under the protection of Swedish police.

KI/PR

News Code 185939
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185939/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News