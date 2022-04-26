Suicide bombing hits Iraq's Tarmiyah

Several Iraqi forces were killed and wounded due to the bombing, Al-Ahed reported.

The Iraqi security information center confirmed the blast in a statement, saying two terrorists, one of whom was wearing a suicide belt, were killed in al-Tarmiya.

According to the statement, a soldier was martyred and another officer was wounded after Iraqi forces raided the terrorists' hideous in the area, although some Iraqi media sources reported that two people were killed.

The 12th Brigade of PMU has been stationed in the city after army forces attacked terrorists, Sabereen News said.

MP/FNA14010206000640