The demonstration comes after Emmanuel Macron was re-elected as the French president in the second round last Sunday, Sputnik said in a report on Saturday.

The Yellow Vests have organized weekly protests since November 2018, when some 300,000 people hit the streets to denounce the government's planned fuel tax rises, particularly on diesel. They later transformed into a national movement against social injustice in France and the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

KI/PR