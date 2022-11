Demonstrators from the Yellow Vest protest group hold a rally on the movement's fourth anniversary, Sputnik news agency said.

The Yellow Vests began protesting in France on a large scale in November 2018 with their demand that there should be no rise in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items. Protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.

MNA