Paris-Persepolis Intl. Tourism Tour arrive in Iran

Eco-Rally team consists of 20 people from France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism reported.

The team consists of 16 heavy motorcycles and three 4×4 vehicles, which embarked on their trip from Paris capital of France, and reached Maku in West Azarbaijan province, northwestern Iran on Friday.

The tour group plans to confront Iranophobia and help introduce Iranian culture, civilization, artworks, touristic, and historical attractions to the world.

The trip has been coordinated with the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Paris-Persepolis Eco-Rally has chosen Iran as one of its safe and pretty destinations on this tour. This helps represent the Islamic country’s security, culture, and civilization.

The motorists will tour different cities of Kandovan, Tabriz, Saghez, Kermanshah, Golpaygan, Isfahan, and Yasooj during their 21-day long stay in Iran. They plan to visit tourist and historical attractions in the mentioned cities.

They will stay in the historic city of Shiraz in Fars Province for four days and come back to Isfahan, Arak, Qazvin, and Gilan on their way to leave Iran from Astara border point, northwestern Iran, in order to head towards France.

