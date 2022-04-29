Persian Gulf will be sanctuary of regional security

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorates the arrival of the National Persian Gulf Day, which falls on Ordibehesht 10 (April 30).

Throughout the history of the region, which has been full of ups and downs, the Persian Gulf, this civilization-making span of water, has constantly been named the Persian Gulf or called by its equivalents in all foreign languages.

From millennia B.C. up until now, the Persian Gulf has always been referred to with the same ancient name or the ‘Persian Sea’ in a variety of books, travelogues, documents, maps, historical research, and numerous international documents written in different languages. Historians and researchers have emphatically used the same name, particularly incredible Islamic and Arabic sources of reference.

While laying emphasis on the policy of neighborliness, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that this body of water will be a sanctuary of regional security and stability as well as a symbol of peace, friendship and co-existence among regional nations and that others will respect the establishment of peace and security in the Persian Gulf by the littoral states.

We offer congratulations to all Iranians and those who have done their utmost to safeguard this soil and its waters on this great occasion, which is reminiscent of the expulsion of colonialists from the region, and pay tribute to the honorable martyrs of the Persian Gulf.

MP/MFA