Iranians mark Persian Gulf National Day in S Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – People of Bandar Ganaveh celebrated Persian Gulf National Day by holding various cultural and artistic ceremonies.

The 10th day of Ordibehesht – the second month on the Iranian calendar – has been designated as the Persian Gulf National Day to commemorate not only the historical victory of the Iranian forces against the trespassers in the southern waters but also to remind all that the true name of the Persian Gulf will remain so forever.