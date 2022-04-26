'All technical details of nuclear deal resolved'

Amichai Stein, the Zionist correspondent at Kann claims in a series of tweets quoting Western diplomats and Israeli officials, "The Biden admin "is much more willing these days, than it was in the past" to announce that the Iran nuclear-JCPOA talks in Vienna have failed, Western diplomats and Israeli officials tell me."

He further claimed, "All the technical details related to the nuclear deal itself have been agreed, this is one of the reasons the parties involved in the talks have left Vienna, and what is currently sticking the signature is the question of removing the Revolutionary Guards from the FTO list."

According to this Zionist reporter's claim, "The Iranians wanted it to happen, the US have said 'maybe, but...' and raised demands, but Tehran refuses."

"In light of this situation, sources involved in discussions tell me: The chances of reaching an agreement have been greatly reduced," he added.

He went on to say, "In Israel, as is well known, they prefer no agreement. And for a long period, Israeli officials have told officials the Biden administration that Iran should be pressured in other ways. However, it is not known, when will US go to Plan B even if the talks fail."

Recently, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that the technical issues in the Vienna talks are over and only political issues have remained which are followed up on by the Foreign Ministry.

