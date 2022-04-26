1 died, 26 missing after dinghy capsizes off Canary Islands

The coast guard rescued 34 people after the vessel capsized around 135 miles off the southern tip of Gran Canaria on Monday, according to Reuters.

Another two vessels carrying around 63 people, including two children, were found floating in the sea around 40 miles to the south. All those on board were rescued, the coast guard said.

Authorities were alerted on April 24 to a dinghy that had left Cabo Bojador in Western Sahara, a disputed territory claimed by Morocco, with 60 migrants aboard. Only 34 of them have been found, the Coast Guard said.

A Spanish Coast Guard plane spotted the stricken boat and was assisted by two merchant vessels and a helicopter until a Spanish rescue ship arrived.

The rescued migrants arrived at Gran Canaria's Arguineguin port around 10 am on Tuesday morning. All of them were Sub-Saharan, the Coast Guard said.

MP/PR