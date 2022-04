The crash of four boats with migrants off the coast of Tunisia has claimed the lives of at least 12 people, while 10 more are missing, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a source in the country's law enforcement agencies.

A Tunisian coast guard officer told the agency that of 120 people who were on the boats, 98 were rescued. He added that the rescue operation took place near the coast of the Sfax province.

ZZ/PR