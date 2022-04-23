  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2022, 8:00 PM

Russia says 1 dead, 27 missing after Moskva Cruiser sunk

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Russia confirmed Friday that one crew member died and 27 were missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week.

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been leading Russia's naval effort in the nearly two-month conflict in Ukraine, playing a central role in the siege of the port city of Mariupol, the Moscow Times reported.

After the Moskva sank, parents and other family members of sailors who served aboard — including conscripts — took to social media, saying their children had gone missing and that they needed answers. 

"As a result of a fire on April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defense ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies late Friday.

"One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing," the ministry said, adding that "the remaining 396 members" had been evacuated.

A senior Pentagon official claimed the Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea.

