Russia says 1 dead, 27 missing after Moskva Cruiser sunk

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been leading Russia's naval effort in the nearly two-month conflict in Ukraine, playing a central role in the siege of the port city of Mariupol, the Moscow Times reported.

After the Moskva sank, parents and other family members of sailors who served aboard — including conscripts — took to social media, saying their children had gone missing and that they needed answers.

"As a result of a fire on April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defense ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies late Friday.

"One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing," the ministry said, adding that "the remaining 396 members" had been evacuated.

A senior Pentagon official claimed the Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea.

