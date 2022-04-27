Plane crashes in Occupied Lands (+VIDEO)

According to Hebrew sources, a light aircraft flying at a low altitude crashed near the area of Sderot on Wednesday morning and the pilot was injured.

Prior to the crash, there were no reports of emergency or technical defects on the plane, according to the reports.

The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of the Zionist regime, in cooperation with the police of the regime, has started its investigation to find out the cause of the plane crash.

The report comes as the Hebrew media reported on Saturday that a plane had crashed near the city of Safad in occupied Palestine. News sources reported that the cause of the crash was unknown and that two people had been injured in the crash.

