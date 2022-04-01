Ziggurat of Choga Zanbil magnificent ruins

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – The Ziggurat of Choga Zanbil, the world's largest ziggurat is located in Shush; a city in Khuzestan Province, southwest of Iran. It was the first Iranian monument to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979.

Ziggurat is a type of massive structure built in ancient Mesopotamia. They were built by ancient Sumerians, Akkadians, Elamites, Eblaites and Babylonians for local religions, predominantly Mesopotamian religion and Elamite religion. Ziggurats have the form of a terraced compound of successively receding stories or levels. They were the site of keeping statues of gods and performing religious ceremonies.