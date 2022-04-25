Raeisi stresses need to expand Tehran-Kathmandu ties

President Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with Tapas Adhikari, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal's new Ambassador to Tehran who submitted a copy of his credentials to the president.

The two countries can expand their contacts and interactions by relying on their rich cultural and civilizational background in various political, economic and especially cultural fields, Raeisi said.

He further stressed the need for preserving the local culture amid the western countries' cultural invasion.

Adhikari, for his part, expressed his country's interest in further promoting relations and interactions with Iran and said that the two countries have many commonalities and cultural similarities.

The new Nepali ambassador said that the cultural similarities lay the ground for the development of relationships in different areas.

KI