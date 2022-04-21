  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Apr 21, 2022, 1:45 PM

70 killed, injured in mosque explosion in Mazar-i-Sharif

70 killed, injured in mosque explosion in Mazar-i-Sharif

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – A powerful explosion hit the largest Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, killing at least 5 and injuring 65 people.

The explosion killed at least five people and injured 65 more at the largest Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported on Thursday, citing authorities. The number of victims is feared to be even higher than the initial figures, the report added.

According to sources, the explosion took place during noon prayers. Taliban security forces have blocked the roads leading to the mosque.

The head of Abu Ali Sinai Balkhi Hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif said a large number of people injured in the blast at the Shia mosque had been taken to the hospital, but the exact number of injured would be announced later.

Several photos and videos, purportedly depicting the aftermath of the deadly blast, are circulating online.

A few hours ago, explosions were also reported in Nangarhar and Kunduz, where a Taliban vehicle was attacked and four Taliban forces were killed, according to local media in Nangarhar.

Meanwhile, two children were injured in a bomb blast in the fifth security district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/FNA14010201000389

News Code 185966
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185966/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News