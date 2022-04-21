70 killed, injured in mosque explosion in Mazar-i-Sharif

The explosion killed at least five people and injured 65 more at the largest Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported on Thursday, citing authorities. The number of victims is feared to be even higher than the initial figures, the report added.

According to sources, the explosion took place during noon prayers. Taliban security forces have blocked the roads leading to the mosque.

The head of Abu Ali Sinai Balkhi Hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif said a large number of people injured in the blast at the Shia mosque had been taken to the hospital, but the exact number of injured would be announced later.

Several photos and videos, purportedly depicting the aftermath of the deadly blast, are circulating online.

A few hours ago, explosions were also reported in Nangarhar and Kunduz, where a Taliban vehicle was attacked and four Taliban forces were killed, according to local media in Nangarhar.

Meanwhile, two children were injured in a bomb blast in the fifth security district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

This item is being updated...

