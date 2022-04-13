Iraqi military forces launch anti-ISIL operations in Kirkuk

The Iraqi army said in a statement on Wednesday that "extensive security operations" were launched in Wadi al-Shay and the Hamrin Mountains in Kirkuk province.

According to the statement, the operations were launched with the aim of clearing the region from the terrorist elements of ISIL.

Hamrin mountain region, an area that straddles Diyala, Saladin, and Kirkuk, is home to remnants of the ISIL terrorist group. The Iraqi security forces have conducted several operations in the area so far.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, and Saladin and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

