Apr 18, 2022, 1:30 PM

Over 100 ISIL, Boko Haram terrorists killed in Nigeria border

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – More than 100 ISIL and Boko Haram terrorists were killed in a joint military operation by Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon, a Nigerian commander said on Sunday.

Multinational Joint Task Force spokesman Colonel Muhammad Dole said that during the operation, troops had ventured deep into enclaves controlled by the terrorists in the Lake Chad area and recovered several weapons, food, and illicit drugs.

Eighteen soldiers and officers were wounded as terrorists tried to attack government forces with explosive-laden vehicles, he also said.

According to him, several terrorist explosives factories were also destroyed in the operation through aerial bombardment.

Boko Haram and ISIL terrorists in West Africa have for more than a decade battling the Nigerian army in a conflict that has sucked in neighboring states.

