ISIL terrorist plot foiled in Russia's Karachay

"The Federal Security Service on the territory of the Karachay-Circassian Republic suppressed the preparation of a terrorist act. Three Russian citizens were detained in Cherkessk for preparing a terrorist act on one of the governmental institutions under instructions of the militants of the ISIL," the Center for Public Relations of the Russian Federal Security Service told TASS on Monday.

The components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device, a scheme with the object of terrorist aspirations, communication facilities containing a significant amount of terrorist content, Internet instructions for the manufacture of means of terror, as well as correspondence with the militants of the international terrorist organization about the planned crime were seized at the terrorists' residence.

A criminal case was opened against the detainees under Part 1, Article 30. 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation for an act of terrorism as part of a group), and Part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code (participation in the activities of a terrorist organization).

MNA/PR