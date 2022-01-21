11 Iraqi military forces killed in ISIL attack in Diyala

In continuation of the attack of ISIL terrorist group in Iraq, eleven Iraqi military forces including an officer were killed in Diyala province, Al-Ahad News reported.

Elements of ISIL terrorist organization unexpectedly attacked one of the Iraqi army bases at three villages on Friday morning with rifles and semi-heavy weapons, which killed 11 Iraqi soldiers, the report added.

This is while that Iraqi official sources have not yet responded to the news and have not released official statistics in this regard.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and ordinary people.

