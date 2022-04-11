Turkish delegation visits Iran to secure water rights

Turning to the formation of a joint committee between foreign, interior and energy ministries of Iran and Afghanistan to follow up on the issues related to border rivers and dam construction in some neighboring countries, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that bilateral talks were made with Turkey, Iraq and Afghanistan in the course of activity of 13th government in line with following up the issue of water rights at border areas.

In addition, bilateral talks were held with the Turkish Foreign Minister about the dams that have been built on the Aras River that could have an effective role in this regard, he said, adding that “We also have held expert-level talks with the Iraqi side in this field.”

“We have held talks with the current interim governing body of Afghanistan. A delegation from Turkey also came to Iran at the end of last year (ended March 20, 2022) and we set up a joint committee to follow up on the relevant issues,” Iran's foreign minister added.

Last week, the Taliban energy minister in a meeting with the deputy Iranian ambassador to Kabul said that the ruling body in Afghanistan will remain committed to Iran's share of water in the shared Hirmand river with Afghanistan.

The Taliban's Minister of Water and Energy Mulla Abdul Latif Mansur said that climate change has affected Helmand (Hirmand)'s water levels, but that the Taliban remained committed to Iran's share of water from the river in accordance with the law.

