Iran, Hungary discuss expansion of scientific cooperation

Referring to nearly a century of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hungary, Negahdari said that Iran seeks to expand the relations and interactions between the two countries in various fields in the future.

Negahdari also pointed to the extensive areas of cooperation between Iran and Hungary in the economic, trade, industrial and scientific fields, saying that Iran is willing to activate such areas through bilateral meetings and talks between the government and parliamentary officials of the two countries.

The presence of nearly 2,500 Iranian students in Hungary indicates favorable conditions for scientific cooperation between the two countries, he added.

The Hungarian envoy, for his part, expressed hope that relations between Iran and his country would expand.

He also appreciated the 25 years of efforts of the Iranian parliament research center.

Referring to the function and role of the research center in providing consulting services to the legislature, Zoltan Varga-Haszonits expressed hope that through interaction and dialogue, the exchange of experiences in the field of parliamentary research will be created.

