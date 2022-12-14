Over 40% of Iran, Russia trade transactions done in ruble

Speaking in a press conference in Moscow on Wednesday, Kazem Jalali spoke about the latest economic relations between Iran and Russia.

"We are working well with Russia on banking and monetary issues," Jalali told reporters, stating that Iranian and Russian leaders consider using the national currencies in the bilateral exchanges an accepted principle.

Today, over 40% of the economic interactions and trade operations between Iran and Russia are carried out in the Russian local currency ruble.

Asked about the level of military cooperation between the two countries, he said that regarding the issue of drones, Iranian authorities have many times specified and announced their position and there is nothing to add.

Referring to Iran's experiences during the 8-year imposed war, Jalali said that Iran has reached self-sufficiency in producing weapons and military matters.

The Iranian envoy also emphasized that the volume of trade between the two countries has increased by 27% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalali spoke about Iran's export to Iran, saying that Iran enjoys serious cooperation with Russia in the field of new technologies, medical equipment, and medicine.

RHM/sputnik.fa