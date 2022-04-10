Iran protests Denmark’s use of force to deport asylum seeker

Kazem Gharibabadi, in a letter penned to Danish Minister of Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye on Sunday, lodged his protest against the violent and inhumane behavior of Danish police officials toward a female Iranian asylum seeker.

In this letter, he described the deportation of a female Iranian asylum seeker along with her two children and separation from her one-year-old child who remained in Denmark along with her father as well as exertion of violence and inhumane behavior against her as a gross violation of commitments of Denmark in the field of human rights.

Gharibabadi emphasized that the mistreatment of Danish police officials with a female Iranian asylum seeker violates Article 5 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

He called on the Danish Minister of Immigration and other responsible authorities of the country to refrain from imposing double standards on nationals and to compensate material and moral damages incurred to the Iranian female.

